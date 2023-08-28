The rossoblù managing director thundered after the 1-1 draw at Juventus, pointing his finger at Iling’s intervention in the area against Ndoye in the 71st minute: “These episodes are hallucinating, the relationship between the Var and the pitch improve”. Motta, however, does not comment
As expected, the controversy over the contact in the area (almost on goal) between Samuel Iling-Junior and Dan Ndoye explodes in the 71st minute: a rather clear intervention but judged as not a foul by the referee Marco Di Bello, who will be stopped for the oversight by the designator Rocchi. At the end of Juventus-Bologna it was the rossoblù’s managing director who spoke, a symbol of the club’s disappointment: “A sensational refereeing error took away a victory that was by now certain at that point – he explains in no uncertain terms to Dazn -, given that there were penalties and expulsion”.
The words
The CEO from Bologna he continues, looking without a solution for an explanation for the penalty not given: “I’m here to defend the work of the players and the coach and out of respect for the fans – continued Fenucci -. Relations between the Var and the pitch must be improved, these episodes are hallucinatory. It is unthinkable that a player mown down in front of the goalkeeper does not lead to a penalty kick and expulsion”. No comment on the matter instead for Thiago Motta – booked for protesting right in the wake of the contact – who in fact performed a granite “silent scene” when asked to comment on Iling’s intervention on Ndoye.
