As expected, the controversy over the contact in the area (almost on goal) between Samuel Iling-Junior and Dan Ndoye explodes in the 71st minute: a rather clear intervention but judged as not a foul by the referee Marco Di Bello, who will be stopped for the oversight by the designator Rocchi. At the end of Juventus-Bologna it was the rossoblù’s managing director who spoke, a symbol of the club’s disappointment: “A sensational refereeing error took away a victory that was by now certain at that point – he explains in no uncertain terms to Dazn -, given that there were penalties and expulsion”.

The words

—

The CEO from Bologna he continues, looking without a solution for an explanation for the penalty not given: “I’m here to defend the work of the players and the coach and out of respect for the fans – continued Fenucci -. Relations between the Var and the pitch must be improved, these episodes are hallucinatory. It is unthinkable that a player mown down in front of the goalkeeper does not lead to a penalty kick and expulsion”. No comment on the matter instead for Thiago Motta – booked for protesting right in the wake of the contact – who in fact performed a granite “silent scene” when asked to comment on Iling’s intervention on Ndoye.