Giovanni Sartori’s official status as the new sporting director and manager of the Bologna technical area will take place on Friday or Monday at the latest: the Atalantine president Percassi will be expected to return from the United States to define and close every detail. Claudio Fenucci, CEO of the club, placed the sealing wax on the handshake between Joey Saputo and Sinisa Mihajlovic at dinner on Monday evening. “It was a choice shared by all – says the CEO of Bologna on the sidelines of the Bulgarelli Prize – including the person who will come to lead the technical area. We had already talked to the coach and we made a second one. meeting with him. Together with the president we wanted to evaluate the performance of the sporting year, both the good things and the lower than expected results obtained in some matches, and also to share the future project. Sinisa is very convinced to move forward on this road and therefore there was nothing to decide, only to clarify how to proceed, especially in terms of project sharing “.

Growth and youth

–

Sinisa has obviously returned to Bologna, the city that will follow him in every aspect and in which he will want to experience his fifth season in a row on the bench. “What will Bologna be? – continues Fenucci – The common will is to have an increasingly competitive Bologna. Our philosophy is not to start young people, but to make them grow in order to be competitive. We all need to improve, first of all by bringing boys here. We are a club with an enviable financial situation and very solid ownership, therefore we have no need to sell players: when situations arise that seem special we do it, but the will is to grow. summer we will see what scenarios will be created on the market, but in fact we want to improve and give increasing satisfaction to our fans. Did you know? The property had set goals that have not been achieved, so they asked us how to get there, through a disbursement but keeping the budget in line with the forecasts made in the past “. As soon as Sartori (who was not present at the Sinisa-executives dinner, but his endorsement obviously was) will be official he will immediately look for a deputy Arnautovic and a left side because Hickey will be sold (Naples, Arsenal and West Ham are looking for him; value , 25 million).