OfAlessandra Arachi

Just a few doses are enough, the effect is a hundred times stronger than heroin. The government's plan includes an alliance between ministries, the National Anti-Drug Department, the intervention of the police and intelligence and the Customs Agency for the exchange of information

A sneaky drug, one hundred times more potent than heroin, three times cheaper than an Easter egg. Is called Fentanyl, nicknamed the “zombie drug”, perhaps there is nothing more to say to make it clear why state of devastation reduces consumers. But Alfredo Mantovano, undersecretary to the presidency of the Council, he wanted to add much more in a press conference on Tuesday morning at Palazzo Chigi to make it clear why the government decided to hire a fight without borders against this drug which kills tens and tens of thousands of people every year in the United States.

In Italy there are still only signs of the presence of Fentalyn, but they are already very dangerous. «A drug that is sold in the deep and dark web and is paid for in bit coins“, said Mantovano, explaining that the 'Ndrangheta has already set its sights on this drug and that the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani he will ask his G7 counterparts in the ministerial meeting to talk about Fentanyl. See also Salute, Benedetti (Fismad): "More screening to reduce the incidence of gastrointestinal tumors"

The dealing of this drug also occurs in boxes of plasters and in the pages of books. But not between the pages, right above the pages, like it was discovered last November in Piacenza by the Financial Police. An Italian drug dealer who acted as a liaison between China and the United States: in a home laboratory he had reduced Fentalyn to a liquid gas and sprayed it on the pages of a book. Consumers would then not have to do anything other than eat those pages to have effects that are literally devastating, as explained by Sabina Strano Rossi, president of the Italian forensic toxicologists. «First you feel euphoria, the same euphoria as heroin, then comes drowsiness, nausea, confusion, constipation, sedation. And respiratory depression». He also died from suffocation with Fentalyn. Just a few doses are enough, the effect is a hundred times stronger than heroin. «But if we think about some synthetic derivatives we even get to 100 thousand times stronger».

Many ministers were lined up on Tuesday morning at Palazzo Chigi and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wanted to make her voice heard from the outside: «We are proud that Italy is one of the very first nations in Europe to adopt a very detailed prevention plan against the improper use of Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids”. The government's plan is complex. It involves an alliance between many ministries, the National Anti-Drug Department, the intervention of the police and intelligence and the Customs Agency for the exchange of information. See also Bladder cancer, 25 thousand new diagnoses in Italy in 2020

So Giuseppe Valditara's Minister of Education: «We are concluding a protocol with the Ministry of the Interior, of Health, the Conference of Regions and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers to develop a unitary strategy, so that there are no single interventions. Then we decided to make it one of the pillars in the guidelines for citizenship education and to prepare teachers, especially new hires: specific training is provided for teachers.”

The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci he recalled that Fentalyn «is a drug used for pain therapy, and therefore has clinical importance, but to counteract the spread of distorted use monitoring and control will be strengthened. The controls of the NAS and those to avoid theft will therefore be strengthened. We are therefore alerting regions and pharmacies to pay maximum attention to the storage of the drug.” At the press conference too the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi which has the mandate for youth: «We need integrated action and sport can also make a contribution on the prevention side in the face of a possible demand which is a potential risk. The fact that there are no traces of the substance still in Italy does not reassure us because the risk is looming.” See also Recognizing celiac disease at school: the "aesthetic" symptoms of gluten intolerance



Go to all the news of Rome





If you want to stay updated on the news of Rome, subscribe for free to the newsletter “The seven hills of Rome”. Arrives in your inbox at 7am every day. Enough click here.