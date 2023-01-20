Mexico.- Fentanyleven the rainbow version, is considered a synthetic painkiller 50 times stronger than heroin Y 100 times more than morphinewhose entry into the United States could be turning into an invasion that the authorities of that country attribute to the Mexican cartels.

Consumption in Mexico

According to data from the National Commission against Addictions (Conadic), the number of people who requested consultation in rehabilitation centers in Mexico for fentanyl use went from 5 in 2013 to 184 in 2021.

Esteban Ramírez Álvarez, president of the National Network of Centers for Comprehensive Care of Addictions, explained that the consumption of fentanyl occurs more frequently in northern border cities of the country and that even in the United States it is considered an epidemic, given that in 2021 the overdose due to the consumption of this substance was the main cause of death in that country, which reached a record of more than 107 thousand deaths.

He also explained that regularly patients who used fentanyl in Mexico thought they were still using heroin and were unaware of the substance.

“In Los Mochis, specifically at CRREAD 10 de Mayo, in 2022 three patients who used fentanyl were treated, today so far this year 2023 we have received two patients who have requested their rehabilitation for this use,” he added.

Based on information documented by Conadic, Ramírez Álvarez commented that in the last three years, various social organizations identified that fentanyl began to flood the drug market on the northern border of Mexico and the main reason, he said, is that for the producers and traffickers translates into a higher profit in less time and work, in addition to the closure of the border during the pandemic contributed to what part of the fentanyl that was destined to be sold in the United States stay in Mexican territory.

DEA Information

The impact of this drug has been so pervasive in the United States that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) presents its official page with the historical numbers of fentanyl seizures on its cover, more than 379 million doses. that qualify as fatal.

The topic was addressed in the recent North American Leaders Summit held in Mexico City, where President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was the host of his American counterpart, Joseph Biden, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, which gave reason for the recent report by the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, who highlights the increase in seizures of more than 1,000 percent so far in the current federal administration.

“Fentanyl is 1,079 percent more compared to what was had in seizures in the previous administration. Thus, a total of 6,273 kilograms of fentanyl is made, considering what has been done right now this year, which is 168 kilograms,” the official explained.

He explained that these figures, from December 2018 to January 2022, compare with the barely 532 kilograms of fentanyl seized between October 2014 and November 30, 2018, when Enrique Peña Nieto’s six-year term ended (2012-2018).

It should be noted that the federal government leads a weekly security meeting, in addition, statistics on drug seizures made in the country are also reported every week during the traditional morning conference of President López Obrador.

Seizures in Mexico

Through the thematic search engine of the National Transparency Platform (PNT), the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) responded to the official letter number: 330026422005234 in which the official figures of fentanyl seizures from 2015 to 2021 are disclosed, and despite the fact that there is no document where the official figures for the year 2022 are made known, each seizure made is reported on the page of the Secretariat for Citizen Security and Protection of the federal government.

In 2015, the only fentanyl seizure was made in Ensenada, Baja California, in 2016 in Tecate, Baja California, while from 2017 to date, the largest seizures have been made in border states such as Sonora and Baja California, through where Sinaloa is added for being the state that, according to the authorities, is where it is most produced.

Atention to pacients

For the director of the Culiacán y oriente Youth Integration Center (CIJ), Manuel Velázquez Ceballos, the increase in consumption and seizures of fentanyl is not due to the fact that it is a new substance, but because it was a substance that was already on the market, but that it was used more for people who administered anesthesia and it began to be misused, in addition to mixing it with other substances that reinforced the addiction to this drug.

He said that three patients who have used other substances have been registered at the CIJ and since they do not have the substance of origin of their addiction, they have used fentanyl, so they are not patients who only consume this anesthetic. “This problem is very, very serious in the United States, there is talk of alarming statistics of deaths from fentanyl overdose, where Mexico is considered to be the supplier for this substance to reach that country,” he added.

At this time, he said, it is a substance that does not stay in this country, but where patients with complications from fentanyl use are reflected is in border cities such as Ciudad Juárez, Tijuana and Nogales, “here we have no history of patients who have had to receive emergency care for the consumption of this substance”.

He stressed that when behaviors such as anxiety or depression are detected among patients, they can be prevented from starting to consume this substance, “but it is more than anything preventive, and if there is any situation of consumption, they themselves request from their self-diagnosis the care in outpatient or hospitalization, depending on each of the cases”.

The Data

2023 forfeiture

168 kilograms have been seized so far this year, reported the head of the Sedena, Luis Cresencio Sandoval as part of the report to the United States and Canada at the Leaders’ Summit.

Context

The DEA closes 2022 with historic seizures

To close the year 2022, the United States authorities seized more than 379 million lethal doses of fentanyl, which they attribute to criminal organizations in Mexico.

The DEA announced that, from January 1 to December 22, 2022, the operations resulted in the seizure of a total of 50.6 million fentanyl pills and more than 4,500 kilos of fentanyl powder.

According to estimates from the DEA laboratory and information provided by Anne Milgram, head of the anti-drug agency, the amount of fentanyl seized throughout 2022 would be enough to kill everyone in the United States (USA). ).

“Fentanyl is the deadliest drug stalking this country,” the DEA acknowledged in a statement. It should be noted that this opioid is 50 times more powerful than heroin, since only two milligrams could be enough to end a person’s life.