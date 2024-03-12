In Tamaulipas, four men, belonging to the National Guardwere rushed to the Rural Hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute in Soto la Marina, after having ingested prohibited substances, including fentanyl, a powerful synthetic drug that has claimed numerous lives in the country.

The events took place yesterday in the central area of ​​Soto la Marina, specifically on Francisco Javier Mina Street, where the elements of the National Guard, for reasons still unknown, were exposed to these toxic substances that, unfortunately, caused havoc on your health.

The paramedics of the Mexican Red Cross They quickly rushed to the scene to provide assistance to those affected, who were immediately taken to the hospital to receive specialized medical care.

However, during the journey, one of the elements lost his life. Currently, three of those affected continue to fight for their lives, while the fourth man, known as Axel, unfortunately could not overcome the devastating effects of the poisoning and died on the way to the hospital.

