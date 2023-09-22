“American troops invade Ciudad Juárez and arrest a dozen Mexican drug traffickers”. “An F-16 fighter jet attacks a fentanyl laboratory in Sinaloa”… No, these are not real headlines, but some Republican White House candidates consider them perfectly possible, as they have proposed a military intervention in Mexico to end the trafficking of fentanyl into the United States.

Without paying much attention to campaign bravado, the United States has real reasons to worry: according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), narcotics overdose deaths (heroin, synthetic opioids, cocaine, antidepressants, etc) have increased from almost 20,000 per year in 1999 to 106,000 in 2021. A frightening number, of which 70,600 cases are attributed to synthetic opioids, “mainly fentanyl”. Between 2015 and 2021 alone, deaths from this specific consumption increased sevenfold.

Why can this be so deadly? Because this opium derivative, used in medicine as a painkiller, is 100 times more powerful than morphine. “Under the supervision of a certified medical professional, fentanyl has a legitimate clinical use,” says the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), but outside of this controlled context, it is a guillotine in action. The substance is often mixed with other narcotics to further increase its potency and is thus sold in the form of nasal sprays, powder or fake prescription pills without meeting technical requirements. The agency reports that in its seizures of fentanyl shipments, 42% of the pills have at least 2 mg of the substance, a lethal concentration.

So, when it was thought that the nightmare caused by indiscriminate prescription of painkillers had passed, leaving thousands of empty chairs in American homes over the past decade, opioids are back in another form. “Fentanyl — Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) said in July — is one of the biggest challenges we face as a country.” To overcome it, the US government would be using all the resources and capabilities at its disposal “to ensure that traffickers do not overcome us.”

However, so far, thanks to invaluable help from China, some traffickers are pulling through.

Chinese sweets in Mexican cuisine

Fentanyl seizure numbers in 2022released by the DEA, may be encouraging, as they show that security forces are improving their aim: seizures of fake prescription pills containing the drug were 58 million units (twice as much as in 2021) and almost six tons of powdered drug.

In this way, almost 388 million doses were removed from circulation, which, according to the agency, would be enough to eliminate the entire US population (and any tourists who were there, one might add). So far in 2023, 55.4 million tablets and more than four tons of powder have been seized. The news is good, although there is a caveat: a greater number of seizures may be suggesting that the production chain is operating at full steam and has not been affected at its bases.

The main one is China. Much of the fentanyl that arrives in the US comes from there, or to be more precise, as a finished product, “vines”, because in 2019 Beijing added it to a list of substances subject to restrictions and committed to restricting their advertising on the internet, tightening the rules for their export and creating trafficking investigation teams.

The pills no longer arrive directly in the USA: now, the ingredients for the “cake” arrive in Mexico, and it is there that it is “baked”, and then delivered to “diners” on the other side of the northern border. It is in this raw material, in the so-called chemical precursors, with somewhat complicated names — propionic anhydride; sodium triacetoxyborohydride; butyl 4-(phenylamino) piperidine-1-carboxylate, etc. — that American authorities are watching and are demanding greater collaboration from Beijing.

However, the communist regime is unable to separate poor political relations with the White House from the necessary collaboration in the fight against drug trafficking. The visit of the then leader of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan in August 2022 and the arrest of several Chinese in March 2023 allegedly involved in fentanyl trafficking through the US resulted in a distancing from China, which cut off all collaboration on drug issues since the first incident, which reduces Washington’s vision of the production and distribution chains.

Payments, best in kind

China generally does not take the initiative to combat fentanyl trafficking. For its authorities, this is an “American” problem, who are those who, after all, consume the drug.

“The worsening of the fentanyl crisis and the increase in deaths caused by it in the US show that [este país] did not address the core of the problem,” says one statement from the Chinese embassy in Washington, which recommends that Americans better supervise medically used opioids and raise public awareness about them. Furthermore, in relation to the chemical components of fentanyl that leave Chinese ports towards the American coast, it also exempts itself from any responsibility: “International practices require that it is the companies and the importing country, and not the exporter, that guarantee that imported goods are not used illegally”.

Last March, Vanda Felbab-Brown, a security expert, described detailed the problem during a hearing before a National Security subcommittee in the United States Congress. She stated that China rarely takes action against the upper levels of local criminal organizations, as these organizations often provide their “services” to legal companies and organizations, as well as Communist Party officials. Furthermore, these organizations occasionally collaborate with the Chinese regime in keeping Chinese dissidents in exile under control.

According to Felbab-Brown, the Chinese fentanyl mafia helps the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, the main distributors of the opioid in the US, to avoid any control over payments, as transactions can be closed by exchanging shipments of the drug. or chemical precursors for real estate, cryptocurrencies, wood or specimens of Mexican wildlife. Using this last method, China captures sea lobsters, turtles, sharks (fins only), crocodiles (for their skin) or white sea bass, a protected fish whose swim bladder is sold at a high price as an aphrodisiac in Asian markets.

Exchanges of this type are increasing significantly and, warns the author, can pose threats to public health, food security and biodiversity.

The more drilled arms, the fewer arms in the factory

The United States’ urgency to stop opioid trafficking into its territory is based on the need to reduce deaths from this cause, but also to alleviate its brutal economic cost.

On the Council on Foreign Relations website [Council of Foreign Relations]C. Klobucista and A. Martínez claim that at least 20% of the 6.3 million workers who have disappeared from the country’s workforce since the pandemic were “out of commission” due to the consumption of opium derivatives, which increased significantly in the worst moments of 2020-2021 (according to with Judd et al., 2023overdoses with these substances are now the leading cause of accidental death in men and, in general, for inhabitants of rural areas).

This particular consumption “is wreaking havoc on the U.S. economy,” Klobucista and Martínez note. In 2022, Congress’s Joint Economic Committee (JEC) estimated that the opioid epidemic cost the US nearly $1.5 trillion in 2020, or 7% of GDP [R$ 7,40 trilhões]. (…). The JEC predicted this increase would continue, given the rise in fatal overdoses.”

However, prescription opioids, which were at the root of the wave of overdoses, appear — at least it appears — that they will no longer bear the lion’s share of responsibility if the trend worsens. When listing some good practices in the sector, Judd et al. note that 49 of the 50 US states have already implemented prescription drug monitoring programs, in which guidelines are provided to doctors on prescribing and using alternative pain relievers to narcotics in order to prevent the development of dependence.

However, the authors avoid establishing a link between these monitoring, counseling, and subsequent prescription reduction programs and their eventual impact on reducing overdose deaths or diagnosing opioid use disorder. “More research is needed to fully understand its overall impact,” they conclude.

It appears that health authorities are at least trying to control the situation. However, stopping fentanyl trafficking requires the involvement of China, which is not willing to cooperate, but even if it were, it would not be easy. According to Felbab-Brown, the characteristics of precursors (dual-use substances) make their supervision and supply control difficult.

In order for Beijing to do as much as possible, the expert proposes a policy of stroking and hitting. On the one hand, she asks the US and its allies to contribute to publicizing the good practices implemented in the Chinese pharmaceutical sector in terms of self-regulation and internal control, including refraining from selling precursors to traffickers or suspicious companies. On the other hand, the blow: “Sanction, including by closing access to the American market, Chinese companies that violate best practice protocols.”

However, so far, nothing is happening, except for the ships crossing the Pacific right now towards Mexico, loaded with seemingly “harmless” cargo. And by the DEA vans, on the way to the next bust.

©2023 Aceprensa. Published with permission. Original in Spanish: Fentanyl epidemic in the USA: China does not support its shoulders