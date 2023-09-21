It is impossible to understand the weight that the crisis of the fentanyl without assuming the number of deaths by overdose (110 thousand last year, 70 thousand per fentanyl) and the shock that this crisis generates in the American society.

The overwhelming stories are repeated. just a week ago A child who was about to turn two years old, Nicholas Dominici, died at the Divino Niño daycare center on Morris Avenue in the Bronx in New York. Three other babies ended up in the emergency room. In a closet next to the bed where the children slept, a package with a kilo of fentanyl had been left.. The babies inhaled fentanyl and from there came the fatal outcome.

Are home daycaresthere are thousands in New York who have permits to take care of children while their parents work. According to the New York Times, “city inspectors, who examine homes on behalf of the state, had made a “surprise” visit to the day care program where the child, Divino Niño on Morris Avenue, died on September 6. They found it was in full compliance with a 40-point checklist and noted that “all medications, toxic substances” were being “used and stored so that no hazard was created” and that “poisonous, toxic, flammable and dangerous are inaccessible to children.

The Divino Niño daycare is located here, on Morris Avenue, Bronx, New York.

Two days later a child died inhaling fentanyl and three others were hospitalized. The owners of the daycare used it for trafficking and there they kept the drugs, perhaps not even they were aware of the danger of that drug to spread even by accidentally inhaling it. The authorities justified themselves by saying that daycare inspectors were not trained to search fentanyl but from now on perhaps they would have to do so, given the extent of this traffic and consumption.

The children who survived did so because they were given Narcan, a medicine that counteracts the effects of overdose and which is now sold and distributed almost free in much of the United States. Without Narcan the number of deaths fentanyl It would be much bigger.

According to the NYT they found the kilogram of fentanyl in a hallway closet, along with a pair of vises used by the traffickers to pack large quantities of drugsAnother press was found in the bedroom of a tenant in the same apartment, who rented the room from the owner of the daycare program. The building where the daycare was located was known by Bronx residents as a place where drugs were sold, usually run by Dominican migrants.

The same thing is happening in many American cities, from SanDiego and Los Angeles to Seattle, from New York to Miami. The scenes of a growing number of homeless people on the streets, generated by the consumption of these and other opiates, have become “normalized” in many cities.

Fentanyl consumption continues to advance despite the fact that tons of doses have been seized on the borders of Mexico and the United States. But the effort, even if it is enormous, always lags behind reality. For every kilo of pure fentanyl, up to one million doses can be produced nails on huge profits (over two million dollars per kilo). Enter these substances or their precursors into Mexico, United States or Canada It is very simple and can be disguised, due to the characteristics of these products, very easily.

China It has been added this week by the United States to the list of drug-producing countries because it is from where the precursors or the pure fentanyl itself are sold, different from that used medicinally, which is already processed for that purpose. The names of the main producers and exporters of this illegal fentanyl from China are known, we have published it here, but none of them have been arrested, their companies continue to operate normally, as do their transportation systems.

China that since the virtual trade war began with USA He has withdrawn from joint efforts to combat drugs and not only has he not taken action, he has publicly said that his country does not export illegal fentanyl, despite all evidence to the contrary.

It’s not just about China, India is supposed to have an increasingly greater role in that process. In that country there is a huge pharmaceutical industry (Mexico imports many medicines from India) that includes 11 thousand laboratories, 10 thousand drug factories, three thousand pharmaceutical chains, which operate without any special regulations for the production and sale of fentanyl and its products. precursors (and countless other products). He fentanyl or its precursors could be purchased legally and transported to any place to later be introduced into Mexico, and converted into doses of the drug. India is under investigation by US authorities for this issue, but controlling that industry and that product is almost impossible.

The extradition of Ovidio Guzmán, the search for Chapitos and the seizures are very important, but they are not enough. The problem generated by the consumption of fentanyl It is much larger and evidently global. As long as there are producers of fentanyl and its precursors that do not fall under global control schemes, inevitably the dealers and distributors They will change their name but they will continue to exist and the victims will continue to accumulate. Even if they are two-year-old children, supposedly protected in a daycare.

