The fentanyl crisis in the US has also reached US soldiers. According to figures recently revealed by the Washington Post, Between 2017 and 2022, 127 US Army soldiers died from fentanyl.

Manufactured in laboratories and at lower costs than heroin, fentanyl has flooded the US drug market for years and has caused some 70,000 overdose deaths in 2022 out of a total of 106,000 registered in the United States, which constitutes a record.

It is a synthetic opioid up to 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Washington points to the Mexican cartels as preponderant in opioid production and trafficking, and the issue dominates the binational agenda.

But the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, denies that it is produced in Mexico and assures that it is imported from China, after which the cartels make pills that are easy to traffic due to their size.

Criminals often mix fentanyl with methamphetamine and cocaine as well.

Consumption in the Army

But consumption has already spread to the country’s Army.

The figure of 127 soldiers who died from fentanyl use in the US is alarming because, according to the Post, equates to more than double the number of Army personnel killed in combat in Afghanistan during the period between 2017 and 2022.

Only in 2021, at least 27 soldiers died from fentanyl overdoses, which ranks that year as the deadliest for the Army, according to the aforementioned newspaper.

Totalat least 332 members of the US military died between 2017 and 2021 from drug overdoses and, according to a report provided by the Pentagon to lawmakers, fentanyl claimed the lives of more than half of them.

at the time, more than 15,000 soldiers who overdosed on drugs but survived.

Fort Liberty is the Army installation that has suffered the most overdose losses, with 29 soldiers dying from fentanyl use between 2015 and 2022.

According to the Post, “several families believe that their loved one did not have a drug addiction until he joined the military. For many families, drug abuse is especially painful because they trusted the military to raise their children and offer them a bright future.”

Despite the alarms generated by the figures, U.S. authorities have tried to play down the concern by pointing out that the rate of deaths from drug use in the Army is lower to the rate of deaths from consumption in the general population in the country.

However, according to the Post report, states like Texas have a higher rate of overdose deaths within the military than nationally.

Families of some soldiers who have died in the US have asked authorities to intervene more quickly when they discover cases of drug addiction within the military.

