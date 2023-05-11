For a long time the now called pharmacies were known as “druguerías”, because they sell drugs whose sale is legal, since most of them cure diseases and reduce pain. Even the most used, which are sold in any store, aspirin and Alka-Seltzer, are drugs that become addictive, and if taken in excess they can even cause death. However, it would be foolish to ask for a prescription to buy an aspirin.

Prohibiting stronger and more addictive drugs such as marijuana or cocaine, according to the authorities, helps reduce their use, which is not true. Its prohibition does not reduce its consumption.

Take alcohol in excess not only destroys who ingests it, it also affects their relatives around them, and opens the door to other addictions and diseases. From 1920 to 1933, Prohibition in the USA prohibited the consumption of alcohol, which increased, as did crime, with that law.

The marijuana it stultifies its smokers. It reduces their ability and speed to make decisions, but its prohibition does not lower their consumption.

The cocaine, a drug widely used in hospitals to reduce pain, was used legally until the beginning of the last century. Coca-Cola had cocaine, in very small doses, when its use was legal. The prohibition of cocaine increased its consumption and the profits of its illegal sellers. Its users never suffered from a shortage of cocaine with its prohibition.

He tobacco, smoked in a cigarette or in any other form, is the most harmful drug and the one that causes the most deaths. Smoking is associated with a higher incidence of 7 types of cancer. Nearly 70% of those with lung cancer smoked or smoke.

The drug, more lethal than all the previous ones, which in 2021 killed almost 3 times more in the US than cocaine, is fentanyl, 50 times stronger than morphine, and with a high percentage of deaths from its consumption. In 2021 in the US, cocaine caused 24,486 deaths, fentanyl 72,000, almost three times as many.

I share with the US authorities the concern that fentanyl is being produced in Mexico, with chemicals imported from China, to be exported to the US; but reducing its production, if there is demand, generally only raises its price, does not lower its consumption.

It is necessary to analyze strategies, beyond its prohibition, that focus on reducing its inelastic demand, which remains almost the same, even if its price rises, not only its supply, which exists as long as it is an illegal business with high profits.

We recommend you read: