He fentanyl as “input” undetectable in customs has become the best weapon of drug trafficking groups to traffic this substance.

under the Talent Land 2023 in GuadalajaraJalisco, Dr. Adolfo Daniel Rodriguez, clinical pharmacological doctorexplained on the Health Land stage that the fentanyl works like “input” to create other drugs such as methamphetamine, amphetamine and others opioids.

Being a “base” substance for the creation of others, it is a weapon for criminal groups and more because they cannot be detected at customs.

“Sales over the internet can facilitate the use of inputs and that at the customs level it cannot be detected in time,” he asserted. “They are not designed to do the detection of fentanyl”.

Despite the fact that fentanyl is a necessary substance in the field of health, especially to control the “pain threshold” in surgeries, there are already more than ten presentations for illicit use in consumers which subsequently generate an addiction, including in the form of “rainbow candy”.

Doctor Adolfo Daniel Rodriguez, clinical pharmacological doctor at Talent Land 2023 in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Rodriguez highlighted that every year they report 110 thousand deaths in the United States due to overdosesof which 70 to 75 percent are linked to synthetic opioids.

“Mexico is characterized by manufacturing and in the United States by consumption”.

The social contexts of consumers

Have empathy It is one of the greatest tasks according to Rodríguez, because it is essential to know what was motivated the consumer to use fentanyl.

“is to be more empathic […] understand the dynamics that motivated that person to use that substance at that moment”, he highlighted.

“Under what circumstances do you need or require a psychoactive substance,” he added, and despite ensuring that support and information channels do exist, it is necessary “to be able to identify those people who are most vulnerable”.

Rodríguez emphasized the need for more access to knowledge of the substance useas well as more access to education and, above all, to the empathy of consumers.

“We have to educate the population more about what can happen,” he stressed.

