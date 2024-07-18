The United States closes the noose on the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Along with the pressure it has put on the Sinaloa Cartel, its rival organization, Washington has launched multiple measures to stop the cartel led by Nemesio Oseguera, alias The MenchoFor a year and a half, authorities in the neighboring country have been focusing on what they consider the two most important people responsible for trafficking fentanyl, a powerful drug that has raised overdose deaths to more than 107,000 in 2022. The Treasury Department accuses the CJNG not only of being responsible for a “significant proportion” of the illegal entry of this opioid, but also of having set up a fraud and money laundering scheme that left some 6,000 American victims. Just seven months ago, they had sanctioned a dozen Mexican companies in an attempt to wear down the organization through bank accounts used in real estate scams.

The target this week was scams involving timeshares, a type of vacation accommodation that is usually owned by several people and is usually used for a limited time each year. An investigation by the FBI indicates that the criminal organization received information from workers at the vacation complexes about who the American owners of these properties in Mexico were and their personal information. With that in hand, operators of timeshares call center They would call or email these owners, posing as lawyers, sales representatives or real estate agents. The stories they concocted to create the fraud varied depending on the victim, but usually involved a promise to buy or rent. To complete the transaction, they would ask for the payment of taxes or fees — sometimes more than once — that would be returned at the end of the sale or rental.

The scam did not end there. On some occasions, they would later call the victims and pretend to be a law firm that could defend them, but they ended up taking money from them again. There are also records of some of them being victims on three occasions, the last time by the same operators of the scammers. call center The money was then transferred to Mexican bank accounts opened by shell companies, and ended up in the pockets of drug traffickers, or was used to buy luxury properties or build timeshare resorts for future fraud schemes. This was done primarily in tourist cities such as Puerto Vallarta and its surrounding areas. U.S. authorities estimate that at least $300 million was obtained through this illegal scheme.

This week’s sanctions, against three Mexican accountants and four companies, come as US authorities attempt to strangle drug cartels. Just as they did with the Sinaloa Cartel, especially the Los Chapitos faction, they have unleashed a cascade of economic and financial punishments against El Mencho’s cartel. “Countering the CJNG and other transnational criminal organizations based in Mexico is one of the United States government’s top priorities,” the Treasury Department notes in the document. It is also a step in a series of measures.

Below, center, the three accountants identified by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control as cartel operators. OFAC

Last November, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions against three Mexicans and 13 companies based in Mexico, also linked to the timeshare fraud. In June 2023, it sanctioned two senior cartel officials for trafficking arms and drugs, and for participating in fuel theft, known as huachicoleo, another of the illegal businesses that brings in a lot of money for these criminal organizations. “The CJNG relies on a network of criminal activity that ultimately strengthens its ability to traffic fentanyl and other deadly drugs into the United States,” OFAC said then. And the sentences also began to arrive. In April of this year, 12 members of the CJNG were convicted in the United States for conspiring to traffic methamphetamines.

The drama of call centers in Mexico began to emerge more clearly after the tragedy of five young men who disappeared in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco. First the disappearance, and then the release of a video where one of the boys was seen murdering his own friends under the orders of criminals, shocked the country due to the brutality of the case. The press later announced that two of the young men were looking for work and had contacted a person who worked in a call center two days before their disappearance. call center led by members of the CJNG. At the time when the group of friends went missing, they had gathered at a point in the city to meet with the cartel operator. The investigation into the case has made very little progress, almost a year after the events.

