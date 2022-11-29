J-POP Manga has released all the details for the box set of FENRIRmanga written by Chugaku Akamatsu and illustrated by Mioko Ohnishi. The four volumes that make up the work will be available in a special collector’s box that we will be able to buy in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from 30 November at the introductory price of €30.00.

J-POP Manga features Fenrir by Chugaku Akamatsu and Mioko Ohnishi

The awaited manga on Genghis Khan between history and legend arrives in Italy for the Milanese publisher, collected in a collector’s box!

Milan, 29 November 2022: J-POP Manga presents Fenrirthe awaited saga of Chugaku Akamatsu And Mioko Ohnishi on the history of Genghis Khān to be released in a splendid collector’s box set containing the four volumes of the series. Fenrir’s box will be in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores from 30 November. Chugaku Akamatsu And Mioko Ohnishi interpret the most epic biography ever in a fantasy key following Prince Temujin from his first steps among the rival tribes of the steppe up to the rise of King Genghis Khan, the intrepid leader who managed to unify all of Asia under his reign .

XII century. In the ruthless and wild plains of Mongolia, the young Temujin is about to resign himself to the icy embrace of death, while he sinks without a chance in the waters of a lake. Suddenly, however, a spirit prisoner in the aquatic depths named Fenrir leads him to safety and reveals a glimpse of the future that awaits him: that boy who only a moment before seemed so helpless… is destined to make the whole world tremble! Thus begins the story of the spectacular journey of the one who will become the most legendary conqueror of Asia, Genghis Khan! Historical inspiration and a pinch of fantasy intertwine in this great historical manga written in blood.

The Collection Box containing the four volumes of Fenrirwritten by Chugaku Akamatsu and drawn by Mioko Ohnishiwill be in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting November 30th.

Fenrir

by Chugaku Akamatsu and Mioko Ohnishi

4 Volumes – Complete Series

Format – 12×16.9 – Brochure With Overload

Pages – 200 Each, B/W

Price – €30.00