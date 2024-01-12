After the resounding success with Peru's pioneering reality show, 'Combate' on ATV, the Latina and América TV channels stepped up and started their own segments. 'Welcome to the afternoon' and 'This is war', respectively. Many characters paraded through these reality shows, among them Fenny Coloma. He achieved popularity for his controversial way of being, in addition to having some romances that became media at the time. What has become of him and why does he no longer appear on television? Here we tell you.

What does Fenny Coloma do?

Fenny Coloma, known for his participation in the no longer existing Latina program 'Welcome to the afternoon', was also part of 'Esto es Guerra'. Later, he decided to retire from television to focus on his professional development as a sports trainer (coach) and triathlon competitor.

On his official Instagram account, Fenny Coloma details that he is the founder of Kona.wellness. What is this? According to the concept of this company, people can go to this site to train, get a massage, take some therapy or improve their diet.

In addition to demonstrating his athletic side, Fenny Coloma also shares photos with his family. He is committed to his loved ones and takes advantage of his days to spend quality time with the people he loves most. They travel and are seen enjoying their daily tasks.

Who is Fenny Colomba?

Fenny Coloma Mugruza, originally from Cajamarca and born in 1990, showed a special talent for sports from an early age; he aspired to become a professional soccer player, his great passion. Although he went on to play for Gardenias FC in the Peru Cup, he ultimately chose to follow other interests.

According to his Linkedin profile, Coloma studied Business Administration and Services at the University of Piura and graduated in 2017. Later, he worked as a commercial assistant and, after his time on television, he assumed the management of 'All aboard', a production company. of events that is in charge of the organization and logistics of shows, collaborating with well-known figures such as Anthony Lam and Joshua Ivanoff.

Fenny Coloma is the image of his own company. Photo: Instagram/Fenny Coloma

