In the midst of suckling pig, lamb or roast turkey, potatoes with butter, nougat and marzipan, on every Christmas table there is always room for a salad, which normally goes unnoticed, probably because few go beyond the classic endive with garlic and pomegranate. Honestly, I'm a big fan of this classic, but there is life beyond it in winter or Christmas salads.

Today we make a citrus salad mixed with fennel, a little celery – all seasonal ingredients – and red and Chinese onions. The sweetness of the fruit, with its touch of acidity – in addition to that of the vinegar – and its intense flavors enhanced by salt and olive oil, create a surprising salad, which contrasts wonderfully with the most intense dishes and clears up a little. the palate before moving on to the next bite.

The beauty of the salad is to mix several different citrus fruits; I propose grapefruit, orange and tangerine: their different colors make a beautiful dish, and their subtly different flavor profiles make each bite heterogeneous. You can add kiwi to the equation, or small pieces of lemon that you have mixed with sugar to lower their potency a little. The experience will always be very interesting, because we are used to eating fruits in sweet dishes, and when you serve them as savory ones, they raise eyebrows that after the first bite transform into smiles of pleasure.

See also The Chinguiti Museum and World Heritage Time : twenty minutes Difficulty : It is a salad that involves cutting and chopping many things. Ingredients For 4 people 1 orange

1 grapefruit

4 tangerines

1 medium head of fennel

Half a red onion

2 chinese chives

1 stick of celery

4 tablespoons EVOO

2 tablespoons rice vinegar or white vinegar

Half a teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of sugar

Plenty of freshly ground black pepper

Salt flakes (optional) Instructions 1. Cut the green part of the Chinese chives into very fine julienne strips and immerse them in ice water for 15 minutes to soften them. Cut the half red onion into julienne strips and immerse it in cold water to remove its potency. Discard the base of the fennel, cut thin slices, and cut them into quarters. Cut the celery stick lengthwise into four, and then chop it finely. 2. Peel and cut the orange, grapefruit and mandarin oranges into segments. Add them to a bowl along with the red onion, celery and fennel, reserving a little of each to finish the plating. See also 'We don't make the violence in The Spectacular sexy in any way' 3. In a bowl, add the EVOO, rice vinegar, salt, sugar and freshly ground black pepper, and mix vigorously until an emulsion is created and the sugar has dissolved. 4. Add the vinaigrette to the bowl and mix well. Transfer the entire salad to a plate, making a mound. Pour the remaining juices in the bowl around the mountain. Drain the chives and place them on top. Finish with the reserved red onion, celery and fennel, and optionally with a little flake salt.

If you have questions or complaints about our recipes, write to us at [email protected]. You can also follow El Comidista on TikTok, instagram, x, Facebook either Youtube.