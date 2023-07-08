With video9-year-old Fenna from Breda died last year in a French swimming pool. She had her hair caught in a grate. With the summer holidays approaching, her parents are now warning other holidaymakers: watch out for unsafe suction installations. “We all assume that a child can swim safely at the holiday destination. That is such an unfair feeling.”
Raymond Boere
Latest update:
11:18
