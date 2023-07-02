Estadão Contenti

07/01/2023 – 18:31

Representatives of the National Federation of Call Centers, Installation and Maintenance of Infrastructure for Telecommunications and IT Networks (Feninfra) met yesterday, 30, with the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), to challenge the proposed tax reform discussed in the National Congress and plead support for the postponement of the vote in the Chamber.

Feninfra questions the increase in the tax burden on the service sector, while Tarcísio organizes a resistance against the centralization of tax collection for subnational entities by a Federative Council.

According to Feninfra, the meeting with Tarcísio took place to “establish a partnership” by postponing the vote on the tax reform. The governor listened to the plea.

The vote is scheduled for this month, before the parliamentary recess, as the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP), and the federal government are trying to do. Tarcísio tries to articulate with the São Paulo bench, in addition to other governors and deputies, opposition to the matter. In this sense, on Tuesday, there will be a meeting of the South and Southeast Integration Consortium, considered decisive for the undertaking against the proposal.

Feninfra points to an imminent risk of layoffs if the proposed tax reform on consumption is approved without further studies. Therefore, it requests the postponement of the vote on the replacement of PEC 45/2019, which proposes the creation of the Contribution on Goods and Services (CBS) and the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS).

The entity’s president, Vivien Suruagy, reiterates that the ventilated rate for VAT, of 25%, means a significant increase in the tax burden for the sector. She notes that the granting of tax benefits for various activities, contained in the substitute, does not mitigate the burden of increased taxation. “It makes no sense, for example, that the telecommunications services sector would be heavily harmed by the reform, putting the jobs of its workers at risk”, she says. According to her, the sectors represented by Feninfra bring together 2.5 million people with formal jobs.

In a note, the president of Feninfra recognizes that Brazil needs a tax reform that “lightens the burden, simplifies and reduces bureaucracy in the collection process and establishes isonomy of rates among all sectors”. “However, burdening an activity that is the largest employer in the country, such as services, is a risk for thousands of companies, millions of formal jobs and the national economy itself”, she says.























