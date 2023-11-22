For Pioli the Bosnian has always been indispensable, but the Turks could show up again in January with an attractive offer. In all of this, Bennacer will be available again

Francesco Pietrella

Woe betide leaving a hole in midfield. You can take anyone – or almost anyone – away from Stefano Pioli, but certainly not Rade Krunic. His pupil. The trusted man. The player he made play midfielder, playmaker, playmaker, winger and right back. The Bosnian is Milan’s equalizer. This year, due to Bennacer’s injury, he also learned to be a director. Some fans remain skeptical, but the data says that Krunic is one of those who touches the ball the most. The game, ultimately, passes through him.

Turkish mermaids — Fenerbahce could come back with insistence. In the summer he tried to take the Bosnian away from the Rossoneri with a series of cleverly saved lunges. “Krunic isn’t moving.” This is Pioli’s message delivered to the upper levels. So far he has played 12 games in the championship and cups. He missed 4 due to injury and then returned in his place, playing the last three championship matches from the 1st minute. Milan, in all of this, is not going through a good moment. He scored two goals against PSG, but hasn’t won in Serie A for more than a month: the last success dates back to 7 October, 1-0 against Genoa. We need an immediate turning point to get back into the running. See also Reverse Cremonese: Alvini towards confirmation despite the defeat in Verona

node — The Krunic situation is linked to the contract renewal. The agreement with the Rossoneri expires in 2025, but the extension has not yet arrived. For this reason, Fenerbahce could come back in January. And faced with a new offer, managers could say yes. Above all because Bennacer, who has been out due to injury since early May, is about to be available again. The Algerian is the designated starter, the man who qualified for the Champions League after seven years and above all the championship, but the sword of Damocles of the African Cup (already won in 2019 as the best player) hangs over him . If the coach were to call him up, Bennacer would leave for the Ivory Coast and remain out for the whole of January. This would guarantee Krunic to still play as a starter, also because Adli hasn’t completely convinced Pioli. The situation is more complicated than it seems. See also Allegri: "Pogba will have to stop, but he has broad shoulders. Anything can happen in Seville"