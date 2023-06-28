As learned from calciomercato.com,and, having concluded his commitments with the Bosnian national team on 20 June and having received a three-week leave from his new club before joining his teammates, he will be unable to participate in the friendlies scheduled in Russia.

16.25 – Not even the time to settle in Istanbul – after leaving Inter on a free transfer – that a case involving Edin Dzeko immediately broke out at Fenerbahcean unexpected grain, not foreseen by the Turkish club and which does not put the Bosnian center forward in a good light, who has just moved from the Nerazzurri.

THE CASE – The former number 9 of Inter, in fact, has no intention of taking part in the tournament scheduled for early July – in St. Petersburg, Russia – where his new team is invited to participate alongside clubs such as Red Star Belgrade, Neftchi Baku and hosts Zenit. But for what reason? Behind his refusal, there is the protest of Swan of Sarajevo against the Russian country following the attack on Ukraine of last year, which is prolonging a tiring and exhausting war between the two nations.

BACKGROUND AND FIRST REACTIONS – As reported by Photospor, playerwho already in November 2022 did not participate in a friendly match between the national teams of Russia and Bosnia, he also enjoys the support of several teammatesmostly of foreign nationality, but – as it was logical to think – does not have official public support from the Vaderfar from it. The Turkish media report that Dzeko has, in any case, signed the commitment to also play friendlies with Fenerbahce. THEthe refusal to play such matches risks leading to a fine by the Turkish club against the Bosnian striker. Obviously, the case has already started to elicit the first reactions from Russia, as the agency pointed out RIA Novosti who writes – even a little irreverently – that Dzeko’s absence will not detract from the competition, calling the former Inter, Roma and Manchester City ex “an elderly striker who has never been a star in world football”.