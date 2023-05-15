After consecrating themselves as champions in the previous tournament, this semester was not good at all in Pachuca. The team stayed in the playoff zone after being eliminated in a crazy match against the Santos team. Sources report that this result was largely due to the breakdown of the relationship between Guillermo Almada and several players from the squad, who do not coincide and have grown tired of the Uruguayan way of working.
Today within Grupo Pachuca they know that perhaps it is time to carry out a thorough cleaning of the squad, since the Tuzos team perhaps reached its limit with several of the players who have indeed given everything for the club but that perhaps his cycle has ended. One of the names on the table is that of Luis Chávez, who, as we have informed you in 90min, is in the crosshairs of Chivas and Rayados de Monterrey, but the priority is to leave for Europe and a door opens in Turkey.
According to information from Fox Sports, the Turkish Fenerbahce will approach the people of Grupo Pachuca to negotiate the transfer of Luis Chávez this summer, since his signing is a priority for the European club. Although, the desire of the man from the Mexican National Team, as well as the people of Los Tuzos, is for him to make the leap to a heavier league, at the moment no one else is considering signing him.
#Fenerbahce #opens #door #signing #Luis #Chávez
