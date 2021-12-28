Barça continues with the exit operation and one of those chosen to leave the club is Umtiti. The Frenchman ends his contract in 2023 and the board does not want him to continue in the team due to his poor performance. There have already been several attempts to get Umtiti to leave, but the player knows that he will not be able to find another club that pays him as Barça does.
Now, with the end of the contract close, both parties are interested in disengaging, as Umtiti is getting older and could have fewer and fewer offers. In recent days, Fenerbahce would have been interested in his services, but he is not willing to pay anything, so he could leave on loan or with the agreed release letter. Sources close to the club affirm that the two parties are open to negotiating the exit and that they will facilitate all the procedures.
The Blaugrana team is willing to pay part of Umtiti’s record, as it is very high, taking into account that it was renewed months before being world champion, to facilitate things. For his part, Umtiti has promised to find a destination and Fenerbahce would seem the most suitable.
The operation is not yet confirmed, but in the coming days, the club will meet with the player’s agents. Umtiti has already given up and knows that he will not be the dominant central defender again, so he looks for a way out to Turkey in which to maintain a good salary and secure his financial future, something that is totally understandable. Even so, there are many players who have returned from Turkey to more demanding leagues and have performed very well, so perhaps this step backwards could later mean several steps forward for the French footballer.
#Fenerbahce #interested #Umtiti
