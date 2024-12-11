























































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Fenerbahce – Athletic of the Europa League, which is played at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium at 4:30 p.m. can be seen live through

Champions League 2 on M+, LaLiga TV Bar, Movistar Plus+

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Fenerbahce – Athletic

Classification and statistics between Fenerbahçe – Athletic

Fenerbahçe comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Slavia Prague



while Athletic played their last Europa League match against



IF Elfsborg



. He Fenerbahce currently occupies the position number 15 of the Europa League with 8 points, while their rival,

Athleticoccupies the position 1 with 16 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Europa League matches of the day, the Fenerbahçe schedule, the Athletic schedule and the Europa League statistics. You can also check the Europa League standings.