45’+3′

First half ends, Fenerbahce 0, Athletic Club 2.

45’+2′

Corner, Fenerbahce. Corner committed by Aitor Paredes.

45’+1′

The fourth referee has announced 2 minutes of added time.

45′

Gooooool! Fenerbahce 0, Athletic Club 2. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

43′

Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahce) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

43′

Foul by Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club).

42′

Mert Müldür (Fenerbahce) right footed shot from outside the box missed.

41′

Allan Saint-Maximin (Fenerbahce) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

41′

Foul by Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club).

40′

Foul by Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahce).

40′

Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

38′

Substitution, Athletic Club, Alex Berenguer enters the field, replacing Nico Williams due to an injury.

37′

The match resumes.

36′

The match was stopped due to an injury to Nico Williams (Athletic Club).

32′

Mert Müldür (Fenerbahce) wins a free kick on the left wing.

32′

Foul by Nico Williams (Athletic Club).

29′

Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Mert Müldür.

28′

Samet Akaydin (Fenerbahce) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

28′

Foul by Nico Williams (Athletic Club).

28′

Shot saved low to the left. Nico Williams (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Iñaki Williams.

28′

Stopped shot. Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the center of the box.

28′

Foul by Mikel Jauregizar (Athletic Club).

28′

Ismail Yüksek (Fenerbahce) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

27′

Allan Saint-Maximin (Fenerbahce) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

27′

Foul by Andoni Gorosabel (Athletic Club).

25′

Corner, Fenerbahce. Corner committed by Yeray Álvarez.

22′

Corner, Athletic Club. Corner committed by Alexander Djiku.

14′

Handball by Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahce).

13′

Foul by Allan Saint-Maximin (Fenerbahce).

13′

Andoni Gorosabel (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

10′

Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahce) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

10′

Foul by Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club).

10′

Offside, Fenerbahce. Allan Saint-Maximin tried a through ball, but Youssef En-Nesyri was offside.

9′

Ismail Yüksek (Fenerbahce) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

9′

Foul by Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club).

8′

Attempt missed. Ismail Yüksek (Fenerbahce) right footed shot from outside the box goes high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bright Osayi-Samuel.

7′

Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

7′

Youssef En-Nesyri (Fenerbahce) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

7′

Foul by Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club).

6′

Offside, Fenerbahce. Samet Akaydin tried a through ball, but Youssef En-Nesyri was offside.

5′

Gooooool! Fenerbahce 0, Athletic Club 1. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the center of the box.

2′

Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce) wins a free kick on the right wing.

2′

Foul by Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta (Athletic Club).

First part begins.

Confirmed lineups for both teams, which take the field to start warm-up exercises