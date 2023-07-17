The 34-year-old attacker traveled to Istanbul on Saturday, a day after his contract with Ajax was terminated, to complete his transfer. Turkish media have mainly reported Besiktas’ rapprochement in recent weeks, but it was late Saturday night rival Fenerbahçe who confirmed Tadic’s imminent arrival. Fenerbahçe finished second in the Süper Lig last season, eight points behind champions Galatasaray and two points above Besiktas. Fenerbahçe has to play in the second preliminary round of the Conference League on July 27 and August 3.

The Serbian attacker signed a two-year contract with that club today after he passed the medical examination and immediately made himself heard on the club site. “It’s a great feeling to be part of such a big club. Fenerbahçe have great fans and I can’t wait to play for them. We really need the support of our fans because I want to win a lot of trophies with this club. I am convinced that we will be very successful with the energy of our supporters.”