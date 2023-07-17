The 34-year-old attacker traveled to Istanbul on Saturday, a day after his contract with Ajax was terminated, to complete his transfer. Turkish media have mainly reported Besiktas’ rapprochement in recent weeks, but it was late Saturday night rival Fenerbahçe who confirmed Tadic’s imminent arrival. The Serbian attacker signed a two-year contract with that club today after passing the medical examination.

Tadic had his contract with Ajax torn up on Friday. In the twilight of his career in Amsterdam, the long-time captain could not and did not want to commit to building a new team, which he felt – also because of the cutbacks – would take several years.