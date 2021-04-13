Bella Hadid, an American supermodel of Palestinian origin, who was previously recognized as the most beautiful woman in the world, has become the heroine of a new advertising campaign for the luxury brand Fendi. A series of pictures appeared on her page in Instagram…

The 24-year-old fashion model shared a backstage from the shoot of an advertisement for the brand’s new collection. She was photographed in the mirror in a black maxi-length dress, which is decorated with a deep neckline. Her image was complemented by a massive ring and nude makeup.

In the footage posted on the social network, the celebrity also poses on the catwalk in black overalls. In addition, she was photographed in a white long dress among glass decorations with her hair pulled back into a bun.

Hadid’s publication excited her subscribers and they began to write compliments on her appearance in the comments. “Sweetest girl”, “Wow Bella, what a beauty you are”, “Bella, you have surpassed yourself, adorable”, “Just a queen”, “The best”, “I love you”, – expressed the fans.

Earlier in April, Bella Hadid starred in a see-through top for the luxury brand Mugler. In the published photo, the model stands against a dark background. She is wearing a transparent, sparkling top with short sleeves that completely exposes her breasts, a black midi skirt and nylon tights with arrows.