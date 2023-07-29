Fencing: World Cup, gold for the Italian foil team

Italy of women’s foil won gold at the World Championships in Milan. The Italians Alice Volpi, Arianna Errigo, Martina Favaretto and Francesca Palumbo prevailed in final on France for 45-39. For Italy it is the ninth medal of this world championship on home soil, the third gold which joins the four silvers and two bronzes. The blue women’s foil already protagonist in the individual competition, is confirmed as team world champion after the triumph at the world championships in Cairo: it is the 18th world team gold.

Fencing: sword blue gold, France ko

Italy won the team epee gold medal at the World Championships in Milan. Davide Di Veroli, Federico Vismara, Gabriele Cimini and Andrea Santarelli prevailed on the France in a dominated final which finished 45-31. Coach Dario Chiadò’s team has regained a world title, that of team epee, which had been missing for 30 years (1993 World Championships in Essen), an eternity for a fencing powerhouse such as Italy. For Di Veroli the gold is added to the silver in the individual competition. The Azzurri are on their tenth medal and if they score a podium in tomorrow’s men’s team foil they will equal the records of Cairo 1949 and Catania 2011.

Subscribe to the newsletter

