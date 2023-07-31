The episode

Two tense minutes after the victory of the men’s team foil team Hong Kong versus Italy. The Olympic champion Cheung Ka Long, after the decisive thrust against Tommaso Marini (overwhelmed with a 13-4 run in the last assault) silenced the Milan public with a gesture. Behavior that triggered the blue coaching staff: moments of discussion on the platform, then the situation returned to normal. Asians in the semifinals, Azzurri disappointed. (Video by Mattia Chiusano)



00:54