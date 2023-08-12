Fencing | Ukraine demands a lifetime ban on Anna Smirnova – there was outrage in Russia

The scandal of the Fencing World Championships continued.

Ukraine demands the Russian swordsman Anna Smirnova lifetime ban from competition, tells the country’s parliament on its official Facebook account. The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine prepared a statement citing Smirnova’s “provocative behavior that is against the Olympic spirit”.

The statement is related to the July events at the World Fencing Championships, where the Ukrainian Be Kharlan beat Smirnova in the fight on the 27th. Kharlan refused to shake hands with the Russian athlete, which is why he was disqualified. Smirnova’s attempt to shake Kharlan’s hand was interpreted in Ukraine as a provocation.

The International Fencing Federation reversed the rejection decision the very next day.

Ukrainian a petition to exclude the Russian athlete from fencing competitions has been sent to the International Fencing Federation and the International Olympic Committee.

In addition, Ukraine prepared a petition for the leaders of other countries, asking them to limit the entry of Russian and Belarusian athletes into the country.

Russia was outraged by Ukraine’s appeal. Russian media RIA Novosti published a column on his website criticizing Ukraine’s demands. In the author’s opinion, it would be easier if the Ukrainians themselves withdrew from international competitions.