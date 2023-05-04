Swedish fencers do not compete with Russians or Belarusians.

Swedish the fencing federation boycotts competitions in which Russian or Belarusian athletes participate.

The International Fencing Federation FIE has accepted Russians and Belarusians for international competition, but the decision has aroused resistance at least in Poland and the Nordic countries.

The Finnish fencing and 5-match federation canceled the international fencing competition in Turku in protest of the return of the Russians, and Poland has canceled the women’s world cup. The government of the Swedish Confederation resorted to a firm decision to boycott.

“The Swedish Fencing Federation has decided that Swedish representatives will not participate at the Nordic, European or other international level in competitions that allow Russian or Belarusian competitors to participate as individuals or teams,” the federation announced on its website.

FIE followed the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year to exclude Russia and Belarus from international sports. In March, the association lifted the ban as the first Olympic sport.

In April, the IOC defined the criteria on the basis of which international sports federations can accept the return of individual Russians and Belarusians to international competition without national emblems.

Since then, table tennis and judo have also opened doors for Russians and Belarusians.

Russia and Belarus were banned from international sports last year because of the war of aggression launched by Russia in Ukraine with the support of Belarus.

The ban has not been complete, as athletes from countries guilty of war have been able, for example, to compete in tennis and play hockey in the NHL league.

Finland the best swordsman Niko Vuorinen has been of the opinion from the beginning that fencers from Russia, which started the war of aggression against Ukraine, should not be allowed to participate in international competitions.

The policy of the International Olympic Committee recommends that athletes from Russia and Belarus not be included in international competition.

The International Olympic Committee has also ruled that the ban still includes athletes who actively support Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and athletes who work in the army or security organizations.

If the conditions are met, the International Olympic Committee will allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the qualifiers as neutral athletes without national symbols.

The International Fencing Federation ended up following the IOC’s recommendation that Russian and Belarusian athletes not be allowed as teams to the Olympic qualifiers.