The extraordinary congress of the International Fencing Federation voted for the return of the Russians. The Finnish fencing and 5-match association opposed the decision.

International The Fencing Federation (FIE) decided on Friday at its extraordinary congress to change its attitude towards Russian and Belarusian athletes. In December, the union decided to continue the ban on these countries, but on Friday, more than 60 percent of the member countries voted for the return of Russians and Belarusians. The voting result was 89–46.

The return of the Russians will take place in April in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, where the Olympic qualifying competitions will be held. Thanks to FIE’s decision, Russians and Belarusians can participate in that tournament.

Thus the Russians’ return to Olympic circles seems to be happening as planned by the International Olympic Committee. When the majority of European countries oppose the return of the Russians, Kok brings the Russians back through Asia.

The International Fencing Federation has been led and financed by the Russians for a long time. Although a long-time chairman Alisher Usmanov has been sidelined by the federation, FIE is still dancing to the tune of the Russians, as the congressional vote shows.

of FIE the decision aroused fresh criticism in fencing circles.

The Finnish fencing and 5-match federation opposes the inclusion of Russians and Belarusians back into international competitions.

“Russian and Belarusian athletes can only return to international competition when the Russian Federation’s illegal and cruel war of aggression in Ukraine has ended,” the federation states in a press release published on Saturday.

The United States Fencing Association published a statement on its website expressing its disappointment with the congressional decision. “USA Fencing is disappointed, frustrated and confused – though not surprised – by today’s vote.”

In the statement of the US federation, it was reminded that a large part of the Russian fencers are connected to the country’s army, which is waging a war of aggression in Ukraine.

German national team fencer Lea Kruger belongs to the athlete committee of his country’s Olympic Committee. On Twitter, he wondered about FIE’s decision-making process and expressed his disappointment with Kok’s chosen line.

Krüger reminded on his Twitter account that the FIE decided on the matter only a day after Russia had fired 81 missiles into Ukraine. He borrowed of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung articlewhich stated that the FIE is following the path that the International Olympic Committee seems to be pursuing.

Ukrainian in the fencing association, the voting result was received with dismay.

“We are deeply shocked and outraged by this decision,” the union said.

In Russia, however, the atmosphere was boisterous. According to FAZ, the Russian media and the country’s representative fencers expressed enthusiasm after hearing about FIE’s decision.

“We will show our strength at the Olympics better than ever before,” Russian Olympic champion Sofija Velikaya said.

According to Velikaja, common sense had won.

