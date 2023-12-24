Sunday, December 24, 2023
Fencing | The robber didn't know who it was – the 93-year-old legend's skills were still there

December 24, 2023
in World Europe
“Miracle danger” Attilio Fini showed that swordsmanship skills have not disappeared.

in Milan we saw an interesting episode at the end of the week, when an Algerian man threatened a local elderly man with a gun in the middle of the street. Attilio Fini was returning home from his walk when a man appeared in front of him with a gun.

The robber stopped 93-year-old Fin and demanded his wallet and watch. Fini did not agree, but counterattacked.

“I hit him in the face and then in the hand, causing the gun to fly out of his hand. Finally, the last push, which caused him to fall between the Scooters and get stuck,” Fini figured it out its fast action Corriere della Sera to the editor.

Two young men came to the scene, prevented the robber from escaping and called the police.

Later it turned out that the robber in question is wanted for murder in his home country of Algeria and is also suspected of several robberies.

Fini, on the other hand, is Italy's most successful fencing coach of all time. Even though he is 93 years old, the skills of the former swordsman are preserved.

“Fencing taught me to never be afraid. If I had been afraid, I would no longer have my wallet or watch, and I would also have a hole in my stomach,” Fini said in Corriere della Sera.

Fini was the head coach of the Italian national fencing team between 1972 and 1994. During that time, the Italians won 19 Olympic medals in the sport, seven of which were gold. The coaches didn't call Fin Don Attilio for nothing.

