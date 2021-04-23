Ali Maali (Sharjah)

The fencing team will participate in the Asian Championships that will be held in Uzbekistan, starting tomorrow (Saturday), and continuing until April 26th, and qualifying for the “Tokyo Olympics”.

The mission includes 6 players: Hamad Al-Jallaf from “Bani Yas”, Latifa Al Hosani, “Sharjah Women’s Foundation” in the Fluorine Corps, and Muhammad Al-Mazmi “Sharjah”, Zainab Al Hosani, “Sharjah Women’s Foundation” in the Al-Abba Corps, Abdullah Al-Salami “Sharjah”, and Shama Al-Shehhi “Fujairah.” »In the saber weapon, and with them the technical staff consisting of Osama Adel, Ahmed Moussa and Shadi Ramadan.

Latifa Al Hosani said: I have been playing the game since 2014 between the walls of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, and I specialize in fluorescence, and my permanent goal is to contribute to raising my country in foreign forums and honoring the name of the club to which I belong in all tournaments, and my ambition is great in the tournament that is held in Uzbekistan, which is An important step in the Olympic journey, and the Olympic player needs more tournaments and external friction, and we have training led by a technical staff at the highest level.

About her ambitions, Zainab Al Hosani said: My goal is to participate in the Olympic Games, and that is why I strive to implement what is required in training, whether in the club or the national team, and there is a great and remarkable development in the level of the game.

For her part, Nada Al Naqbi, Director General of the Sharjah Foundation for Women’s Sports, expressed her happiness at the presence of the “Husni Duo” in the team, and our ambitions are great in light of the great interest. This is evidence of cooperation between the Foundation and the Fencing Federation headed by Engineer Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi on what we do together. In order to develop the level of the female athletes, discover many talents, and participate in the Asian qualifiers in Uzbekistan, a step on the road to the dream of participating in the Olympics.