RRussia’s fencers will not take part in international competitions until further notice. This was announced by the President of the National Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov. The Russian Fencing Federation had previously announced that the Olympic champions Sofija Velikaja, Jana Yegoryan and Sofija Pozdnjakowa, the daughter of the ROK President, and other fencers had not been admitted to international competitions by the International Fencing Federation FIE.

Velikaya, Major of the Russian Armed Forces decorated for “military bravery”, Lieutenant Pozdnyakova and Yegoryan are members of the Central Army Sports Club CSKA.

In view of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the world federations must decide and assess whether the IOC criteria are met in the athletes’ examination. IOC requirements include strict neutrality, compliance with the anti-doping code and proof of not actively supporting the war.

Those who belong to the military should be excluded, as well as teams. However, the International Judo Federation has allowed well-known Russian army members to start at the World Championships in Qatar this week and points out that the athletes are now employed by the “Federal Training Center of Russia”.