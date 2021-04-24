Fencing Philosopher Niko Vuorinen’s dissertation is progressing steadily, as he should now use the sword for the Olympics: “The raw game”

Year then the swordsman Niko Vuorinen designed by trip to Madrid. Due to the corona pandemic, the trip was missed, but now it is the truest truth.

The mountain is struggling on Sunday in Spain for the Olympic fencing site. The mountain must win the entire 26-swordsman tournament to secure a place in Tokyo.

“A raw game. I bet fencing is one of the hardest sports to get involved in Tokyo, ”Vuorinen says by phone from Budapest, where he has been training for the last two years for his goal.

In March Vuorinen took a bunch of important scalps at the World Cup in Kazan, where he was sixth.

In the final rounds came the number one in the world of fencing, the Hungarian Gergely Siklósiwhich was too bad a resistance. Siklósi is Vuorinen’s training buddy.

“Too bad I had a training buddy in front of me. Otherwise, it was a good tournament, and I was happy. Fencing has developed and moved forward, ”says Vuorinen.

In the Madrid qualifying tournament, Vuorinen is placed fourth. The above are Polish Radosław Zawrotniak, Israeli Yuval Freilich and Spanish Yulen Pereira.

Austrian Josef Mahringer is also Vuorinen ‘s training buddy, and also a Dane Frederik von der Osten is one of the top finishers in the tournament.

Opponents have been familiar over the years. In the 2012 London Olympic qualifiers, Zawrotniak narrowly won Vuorinen 15-13. Freilich is the reigning European champion and Pereira is the gp finalist.

Niko Vuorinen’s imaginary fencing in Budapest.­

Hungary is a hard fencing country, and that is why Vuorinen has chosen it as his station. Hungary is affordable and fits into the Finnish training budget.

Vuorinen pays for his stay, housing and coach’s salary with a grant of 10,000 euros from the Ministry of Education and Culture and with the support of the Finnish Olympic Committee and the Finnish Fencing Association.

Whatever happened in the decisive tournament for the Olympic venue in Madrid, Vuorinen is considering continuing his career in Budapest. The next Summer Olympics will take place in Paris in just three years.

“I have learned, there is no point to make plans very far in the corona, but I see no reason to depart from Budapest away. I seriously thought I would continue to Paris. ”

There should be a European Fencing Championships in Bulgaria in June, but according to Vuorinen, they are likely to move on to August.

“It would be a stupid place because after the Olympics, everything goes more or less to a halt. Due to the corona, the International Federation is pretty hands-free to hold competitions. There is hardly a World Cup in the fall. Hopefully there will be more races in 2022 than this year. ”

Last in Vuorinen scorched in Budapest alone. Practiced, rested, and pondered his dissertation related to philosophy of science and retrocausality. The apartment also had a faucet.

When Hungary closed its border last March due to the corona, Vuorinen arrived in Finland on the last flight of the next morning. In Helsinki, he was able to sword in small groups.

“It turned out to be a good solution when everything went wrong in Hungary. This is partly why it has gone so well, ”says Vuorinen, who leads the Hungarian National Fencing League.

In August, he returned to Budapest, now with his wife. Vuorinen has left the country only once so far, in March to Kazan.

The apartment is now different from the one where there was a risk of water damage, but the dissertation has not progressed.

“Some of the articles I have read. The obvious thing is that first the Olympics are gone and then let’s see where we go. ”

Later, Vuorinen returns to the matter and says that he has read 63 scientific articles for his dissertation.

“So a little more than I realized.”

In the last gp race before the corona in Budapest, Niko Vuorinen won the Estonian Sten Priinits, who will also be fencing on Sunday in the Olympic qualifiers in Madrid.­

Any more the curfew in Budapest is not as strict as in winter, when the indoor time had to be no later than 8 p.m.

For sports reasons, you can enter the country without quarantine. Participation in the exercises requires two negative results. You can also leave Hungary without permits, but you cannot return without a certificate. For example, Vuorinen needs a work permit from his sports club.

“Soon the borders will start to open and the restrictions will start to go away. The line here is that the more vaccinations, the fewer restrictions. ”

Vice versa Like many other countries, Hungary has vaccinated Olympic athletes, as has Germany. Vaccination of athletes in Hungary sparked a debate over whether they are privileged. The Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán known as a tough sports fan.

Mountain has no personal reason to rush his coronary vaccination.

“Doctors know best. I am not at risk. I was safe, and had lived in a bubble since last September. I’ll take the vaccine when it’s my turn. ”

In Madrid, after the corona test, the swordsmen will be quarantined in the hotel before Sunday’s race.

Director of the Top Sports Unit responsible for the Finnish Olympic selections Mika Lehtimäki has followed Vuorinen’s career with interest.

“He has sworded well. I will lift Niko’s hat off his head after he has invested in the Olympic venue for two years. ”