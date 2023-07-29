Milan – Gold Italy in women’s team foil at the World Fencing Championships. The blue quartet made up of Alice Volpi, Arianna Errigo, Martina Favaretto and Francesca Palumbo beat the quartet of France 45-39 in the final. Palumbo from Potenza, who grew up in Lucan fencing, was the protagonist in the last assault that brought the blues to the top step of the podium. In a tweet, the president of the Basilicata Region, Vito Bardi, made his “congratulations to Lucan Francesca Palumbo and to all the Italian foil players, team foil world champions”.