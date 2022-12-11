Fencing | Niko Vuorinen knocked down the Tokyo Olympic champion – the success faded into brain fog

Vuorinen ended up in 32nd place in Vancouver and was severely disappointed.

Fencing with the first Finnish name Niko Vuorinen was on the verge of success at the fencing world cup in Canada, when he knocked down the Japanese Olympic champion in his opening of the final day Experience Kano.

Kano, who won team gold in Tokyo, lost to Vuorinen 13–15.

However, Vuorinen’s path from a clear lead to a loss to the Israeli was interrupted To Yonatan Cohen. Vuorinen ended up in 32nd place and was severely disappointed.

“It’s the devil. All the preparations are in place. The feeling is great, the head works. A tactically excellent match with Kano, and a victory from third in the world rankings. Then a minute of brain fog at the beginning of the second set with the Israeli. In a big leadership position. That was enough”, Vuorinen explained in the announcement of the Fencing and 5-match Association.

“I still don’t really know what the hell happened,” Vuorinen said and hoped for help from the video analysis.

Jaakko Paavolainen was 60 in Vancouver after losing to Italy in their opening match on the final day For Federico Vismara 12–15.