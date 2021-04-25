Fencing Niko Vuorinen failed to win an Olympic place in the Madrid qualifier

Swordsman Niko Vuorinen failed to reach a place at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday in the Madrid qualifiers.

Only the winner was awarded an Olympic place, and Vuorinen dropped out of the sequel in the 16th round. In that match, he faced Yuval Freilichin, who won 15-13.

Vuorinen’s ranking in the competition of 27 swordsmen was the fourth best. Freilich’s ranking on the International Federation is 19th, second best in the qualifiers.

“A raw game. I bet fencing is one of the most difficult sports to get to Tokyo, ”Vuorinen said In an interview with HS before the weekend qualifier.

Of the Olympics 34 fencers of each sport will be allowed to enter the individual competitions.

Of these places, 24 will go to the eight countries in the team competition (3 / country), six to the best of the continent rankings and four to the winners of the continent qualifying competitions.