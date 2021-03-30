Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

Our national fencing team begins to enter the medical bubble as of today, in preparation for the launch of the World Fencing Championship for juniors and juniors, which will continue until April 11th, in the halls complex of Cairo International Stadium, with a large participation of 55 countries, with approximately 750 players, and our national team aspires Who is setting up a training camp with his Egyptian counterpart, to come up with the best results that guarantee improvement in the international classification.

With the entry into the medical bubble, Zainab Al Hosani, 18 years old, a player of Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, announced the challenge, saying: I previously participated in the World Championships in Dubai, and got the highest ranking of Emirati women, and Cairo will be a new starting point for me in search of the best and reaping the largest number From the points, my dream is to find myself one day in the Olympic Games.

Fajr Al-Marzouqi, 18, said: We went to a training camp in Cairo with the Egyptian national team with great experience. I am ready for my first world championship, during which I search for classification and the game began to develop with us, due to the interest, moral and material support, and the provision of tools and internal and external camps.

She added: I am looking for world rankings and our future goal is to be in the Olympics, and I chose fencing because it is a different sport, and I was the first in my family, but currently there are a number of my family and relatives in the field of the game.

Sheikha Al Zaabi, 16, said: The first world championship I participate in. I practiced fencing from the age of 10. I previously participated in a tournament in Jordan, and this tournament is the second in my foreign career, apart from a number of local titles.

For her part, Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director General of the Sharjah Foundation for Women’s Sports, confirmed that there is full coordination with Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the UAE and Arab Federations and the rest of the clubs that play the game, which will make the system move positively towards achieving the desired goals in the fencing game.