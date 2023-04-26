With an operating loss of R$ 11.5 billion and a positive net financial result of R$ 1.5 million, according to data released on Monday, 24th, by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), medical and hospital health plans had in 2022 the worst result since the beginning of the historical series made by the agency, in 2001. 2nd quarter (-R$ 4.4 billion) and 3rd quarter (-R$ 5.5 billion) -, the sector has already accumulated 7 negative quarters in a row.

Between 2021 and 2022, revenues had a positive variation of 5.6%, while operators’ expenses increased by 11.1%. “The relationship between income and expenses in the sector is experiencing a great imbalance”, assesses the National Supplementary Health Federation (FenaSaúde), which represents 13 groups of private health care plan and insurance operators.

In view of the results, the federation considers the scenario critical and warns of the impact on readjustments of health plans. The disclosure of the readjustment index for individual and family plans should take place in May.

Another negative highlight of 2022, in FenaSaúde’s view, is the loss ratio of medical-hospital plans. One of the main indicators of the sector, the index was 89.21% in the fourth quarter. The percentage indicates that for every R$ 100 of the revenue of health plan operators in the quarter, R$ 89.21 were allocated to the payment of assistance expenses with consultations, exams, hospitalizations, surgeries, among others. In the third quarter, the index reached 93.2%.

According to the entity, among the factors that impact these results are the growth in the frequency of use of health plans; the end of limiting appointments and outpatient therapy sessions with speech therapists, psychologists, among others; the increase in the price of medical supplies; the obligation to offer increasingly expensive treatments, with doses reaching millionaires; the occurrence of fraud; and judicialization.

“Supplementary health suffers direct effects from the mismatch between income and expenses and the increase in the cost of health care, medication, hospital procedures and therapies. This escalation should have a direct impact on the plan readjustment rate. The scenario puts the balance of the system at risk, which can lead to the departure of thousands of beneficiaries, further overloading the SUS”, evaluates the executive director of FenaSaúde, Vera Valente.

The executive points out that this scenario tends to get worse with the change in the exhaustive nature of the list, enacted in September 2022, which created, according to Valente, “weak and subjective coverage constraints”.

“We need to look for solutions that aim at the rational use of health plan resources and promote the operational efficiency of supplementary health. And this will only be possible from the sum of efforts of all agents in the health services chain, such as operators, service providers and suppliers, with the support of society itself, which is the main beneficiary of a system that helps relieve the public health system, offering medical assistance to 50.4 million people”, concludes the executive director of FenaSaúde.