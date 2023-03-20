That’s it confirmed the program of the National Enchilada Fair (FENAE) in his 2023 editionand will have as main artists Santa Fe Klan and Alice Villarrealas well as the return to potosina lands of Ana Barbara.

FENAE 2023 will start the next April 08 and will have the great close on april 16; There will be eight days of music, gastronomy and activities for the whole family in the municipality of Graciano’s lonelinessSan Luis Potosi.

According to the shared program, the first day will be presented, to the rhythm of Mexican rap, santa feno, who will inaugurate the Teatro del Pueblor April 8.

For the second day, on April 9, Los Alameños de la Sierra, the group from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, will make the visitors dance in Soledad de Graciano.

While on April 10, the regional Mexican music group led by Mario Quintero Lara will arrive on stage, The Tijuana toucans that will make the spectators dance to the rhythm of La Chona, I like Living at Night, among other hits.

Later, on April 11, norteño-sax music arrives by the Spring Set to impregnate this municipality of San Luis Potosí with romanticism.

On April 12 and 13, the group’s cumbia will grace the FENAE stage The Yaguarú and the northern ones The Northern Machinery.

Shortly before finishing, on April 14, he will arrive with his romantic music and greatest hits Eden Munozthe former lead singer of Caliber 50.

For April 15, she returns to delight the lands of Potosi where she was born, the riverense, Ana Barbarawho will make his fans vibrate by interpreting songs of memory.

And to close the great National Enchilada Fair, on April 16, the former member of the Límite group, nicknamed “La Güerita Consentida”, Alice Villarreal.