Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/18/2024 – 14:49

The collection via capitalization bonds reached R$12.5 billion in Brazil between January and May this year, according to data from the National Capitalization Federation (Fenacap). The volume represents a growth of 4.5% compared to the same period last year.

The volume of redemptions and draws in the first five months of 2024 was R$10.97 billion, an increase of 17.2% compared to the period between January and May of 2023.

According to Fenacap, traditional capitalization accounted for the largest portion of the collection, with R$9.12 billion. Next came reward philanthropy, with R$1.53 billion. The guarantee instrument, one of the sector’s bets to accelerate market growth, was worth R$1.34 billion.

The guarantee is used as an alternative to the guarantor in property rentals, and has taken off with the emergence of new rental intermediation platforms. The difference is precisely the possibility of redeeming the amounts at the end of the rental period.

“We deliver products that provide security to the population, which demonstrate the robustness of the sector. And this work is the result of the investments that companies in the segment have been making,” says Fenacap president Denis Morais in a statement.