According to the federation, projections cannot be made before the “effective applicability” of the measure by the automakers is published.

Fenabrave (National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution) said on Thursday (May 26, 2023) that the package introduced by the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) to reduce the value of popular cars is still undefined. In note, (full – 102 KB), said that “it is not possible to make projections and estimates of volumes and percentages” before being published the “effective applicability [da medida] by automakers.” The federation, however, praised the initiative, saying that the reduction in the amounts charged is linked “to a more plentiful and cheaper credit” can reach consumers who are today “outside the consumption range of automobiles” new.

