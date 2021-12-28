Kok drove to 37.30 in a direct duel with Jutta Leerdam and narrowly stayed ahead of her competitor (37.32). Leerdam previously qualified in the 1000 meters for the Games and will also compete in the 500 meters in Beijing. Michelle de Jong has to wait a little longer with her third time (37.54).
,,I just had to win from myself here,” said an exuberant Kok at the NOS. ,,I am very happy that I can go to the Games. I hope to go a bit faster later, because I didn’t do great rides today.”
