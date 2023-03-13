After almost two hours of talking in a café near Femke Heemskerk on the corner in East Amsterdam, she says that she really wants to read the interview beforehand. She can already imagine that there will soon be a headline like ‘Femke Heemskerk finds life quite difficult’. A little funny, a little serious. I promise her with a smile that that won’t happen.

That said: Femke Heemskerk (35), ten-time European champion, nine-time world champion and once Olympic swimming champion, finds life quite difficult now that she has been a normal mortal for eighteen months.

Life, the world, society. Not her life. Even though a lot has changed in that. She moved from Eindhoven, where she only lived because of swimming, to Amsterdam, where many friends lived and a bit closer to the Roelofarendsveen where she comes from. She broke up with the man she had just married and got into a relationship – for the first time – with a woman, writer Maartje Wortel. She works three to four days a week in the Athenaeum bookstore, she is training in haptonomy, she dances on Wednesdays, tries to box on Sundays. In short: she crams her weeks, which is typical for her, she says. And then you wonder where she still finds the time to worry about the world as much as she does now.

About this series

We’re alive, for the better or the worse. But what makes it worth it? No one can give the definitive answer, but many have ideas or even strong feelings about it. In this series we ask artists, painters, poets, musicians and scientists.

But we’ll start with the bookstore. People who don’t know her well, including myself, only found out that she works there after a column in the last Amsterdam section of NRC. In it, writer Guus Luijters wrote in an earlier-everything-better piece about the demise of the Athenaeum institute, where he no longer recognized “nothing and nobody” and where now “girls” in glass cubicles helped him. He had the book Lieux from the French writer Georges Perec, but this “girl”, Femke, thought that was his name. Poet Lieke Marsman read it and wrote on Twitter: did this man know who she was!?

Well no, but that was no surprise for Heemskerk. When she was behind the counter at the Reade rheumatism care center – where her sister works – she was consistently recognized. But, she laughs, it turns out that book lovers and sports enthusiasts have less overlap. Doesn’t matter, Heemskerk thinks it’s just fine.

No, what she did regret was that Luijters had been laughing at her, at least that’s how it felt to her. This and her name in that column had made an impression, but sang after. “Of course I am in a very big transition, from a swimming career to a new job and then you actually get caught. I feel quite vulnerable in that place. I now think for a moment when I pick up the phone and say: ‘with Femke’. You know, I’m just doing my best.”

In any case, it was the reason to talk to Heemskerk about her new life as an ex-athlete. She is also having a great time in the bookstore. It’s not her love of books anyway, as a swimmer she already read a lot, she was in an app group with other Dutch swimmers in which they discussed which books they were going to take with them before each trip.

It is also the love of books, and vice versa the love of swimming, that brought her together with Maartje Wortel. Nice story though: they already followed each other on Instagram and Heemskerk responded one day to a photo of Wortel’s duvet, a swimming pool with those lines in it, and that’s how they got talking. They now live together.

Deviating from the norm has brought the queer community a lot, you see each other faster

You only had relationships with men until her. You asked yourself about that earlier an interview question: did I ignore something at the time?

“But that is not the case. I also wanted to be with all those male partners at that time, now I want to be with her. I don’t feel I have to put a stamp on that. It’s more the outside world that thinks: oh, he’s bisexual now, or he’s a lesbian now. I don’t like those boxes, because I have no association with them.”

The first time hand in hand with her friend across the street was an eye opener. How different that is from a woman with a man. “I felt much more visible.”

Positively more visible or vulnerable more visible?

“Vulnerably more visible. Of course that could also be because I still felt vulnerable in the beginning. But at a certain point I thought: why am I giving these people so much space?”

Did you notice something about people that made you feel that way?

“Some nasty things have been said, yes. I thought that as a society we had progressed, that acceptance, especially in Amsterdam, had progressed. You feel people watching, you feel the energy. But I was also too open to it, I think. You have to think of it as with dogs – yes, sounds crazy. That they say they smell when someone is afraid. It changed when I started to accept myself more. Maartje said: you just have to own it.”

That may be easier said than done. You have to master something that you haven’t dealt with in the first 33 years of your life. Or is it an advantage that you are older?

“Or not at all. Because then people think: hey, how can you suddenly…

She had that thought, for example, when she participated in the Pride Walk during Amsterdam Pride in 2021, after her last Olympic Games. Carrot had presented it to her, and said: I also understand if you don’t want it yet. “I was afraid that the community would think: oh, she’s suddenly queer? But the opposite was true; there was a very sweet energy, quite moving too.”

Heemskerk now really feels part of that community. She noticed that everyone has to some extent had to deal with a small or larger crisis. In the sense of: you deviate, you will find out, from the norm. And that it also brought them a lot, because they had to think about the question: do I stand for who I am? “There is a kind of thoughtfulness about them, I notice. You see each other faster.”

Partly because of this, Heemskerk has recently noticed outside swimming how society is organized, and therefore noticed that the world is sometimes difficult for her. As if, she once explained to her father-in-law, she used to always walk around with a raincoat. “I knew it was raining, I saw that everything was going on, but the impact was less.”

Because you were so monomaniac about one thing.

“Yes, so the realization that I have always walked with that jacket on, I find it quite intense. Because I thought I was an athlete who was quite open to the world. And I had friends outside of swimming, I wasn’t just in that world. But I have nevertheless noticed that I have subconsciously lived a somewhat protected life.”

Heemskerk starts about the documentary Channel Social, about carers, whom she saw and who did not let her go. Like the war in Ukraine. “I feel like I’ve opened Pandora’s box.” But she is particularly concerned about the climate. “How is it possible that Rutte and all those people know that if we continue like this, it will be hell on earth? I just can’t get there. There are hard numbers and there are still people who do not want to look at them.”

Do you sometimes fly a..

She interrupts the question. “Yes. Sure!”

Her friend has joined the Extinction Rebellion climate activists. Heemskerk itself is considering it. “I notice that I find it intense to block the A12.” Not because it is ‘known’, but simply, as an action in itself.

What also plays a role is the accusation that she, as a former swimmer who has flown around the world for competitions, is hypocritical. “As if you can’t get new insights,” says Heemskerk. “But because everyone is so hard on each other, it is also difficult to speak up. I find it bizarre: you eat meat, you fly… it starts with the government, which should no longer subsidize major polluters.” She no longer eats meat herself and says she will only fly for work in the future. “But I’m not going to lose others if they still do both.”

She knows how difficult it would have been for her to get so involved in social issues if she had been an athlete. She recalls the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, where athletes were instructed on how to parry the media’s critical questions about human rights issues. “It might be interesting,” says Heemskerk now, “if they instead provide athletes with information about these issues, so that they can decide for themselves whether and what they say about something. Then they can still choose not to do it, but that was strongly discouraged at the time.”

When you stopped swimming, you said, I hope I’ll find something I like as much. Has that already worked?

“I’m on my way anyway, I’m not standing still. I very much feel the aversion to the suggestion of a ‘black hole’ after a sports career. As if you are nothing without your sport. Sometimes I feel like I’m being talked into that black hole. Fuck off with your black hole.”

But you’ve already had a whole life and you suddenly have to start shaping yourself again.

“Yes, and sometimes I have a problem with that. In the swimming pool I knew exactly what I could and couldn’t do well, people also knew that about me. Now everything is new, I have to learn everything again. If I start working somewhere, I do so with a backlog. But you can think: I ‘only’ swam. Then I just forget how much I learned from it. I just don’t have a degree for it.”

Sometimes I feel like I’m being talked into a black hole. Fuck off with your black hole

Have you figured out who you are without the sport yet?

Femke Heemskerk with her cat Anton. Photo Mona van den Berg

“I think I am the same person. Curious, social. Well impatient. A friend recently said during a lunch: with you I sometimes think of the miss-nothing route at the zoo. Indeed, I want to take in everything, out of curiosity and eagerness to learn. But that was also during swimming. I throw myself into something easily.”

What is your satisfaction now? Returning to work in the bookstore: if you recommended someone the perfect book, for example?

“Yes, that’s possible. Or other little moments of happiness: that someone gives a very extensive description of a book. Yes, it was about a woman… with a briefcase… And then I know: ah, Alma’s Daughters by Jutta Chorus. I may not have even read a book myself, but I am learning to make connections better and better. Like: if you like this, you’ll probably like this book too. I certainly had it during the Christmas period, that it is super busy and then a man comes who really wanted to buy twenty books. One for a 16-year-old girl. For a 4-year-old boy. A 3-year-old girl… I went through the whole store with him, I loved doing it.”

According to Femke Heemskerk, it is what makes life worth living: continuing to develop, experience, learn.

More than a month after the interview, Heemskerk texts that she has decided to participate in the climate demonstration, that she will also sit on the A12 together with her girlfriend. If I wanted to call again, because she wanted to explain. “In the meantime, I went to an information evening of Extinction Rebellion, where I was presented with figures that were so shocking… I am not an activist person, but I just feel very bad: there is no other way. Changes have come from other civil disobedience. I told you then that I found it exciting, and I still do, but I have to make my voice heard.”

And you already found life quite hard, how do you keep some lightness?

“By realizing that there are also many people who are committed to a better future for everyone. And by just not thinking about it every minute, knowing that it’s not just on my shoulders. I can’t do it alone and that also gives a kind of peace.”