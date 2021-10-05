Swimmer Femke Heemskerk (34 years old) is putting an end to her professional sports career. In an interview with the NOS she states on Tuesday that she wants to stop at “her peak”. Heemskerk won many international swimming prizes in her career. She was most successful as a relay swimmer and became Olympic, World and European champion.

She will play for the last time during the International Swimming League (ISL). In November she will participate in the semifinals of the ISL in the Eindhoven Pieter van de Hoogenband Swimming Stadium. Should Heemskerk make it to the final, her last matches will be on January 7 and 8 next year.

“If I want to stop, I want to do it at a peak and it feels like it’s just finished,” Heemskerk motivates her choice. She says that in her 20 years of practicing the sport, she has seen swimming “as an education,” from which she has now “submitted her thesis.” “It’s a puzzle that I’ve made a hundred times: I know exactly what it will look like. The puzzle could still be faster and more beautiful, but it feels a bit like: been there, done that.”

Heemskerk won many prizes in her swimming career: she won two medals at the four Olympic Games in which she participated. Between 2008 and 2012, together with Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Inge Dekker and Marleen Veldhuis, she formed a successful relay quartet that was unapproachable in the 4×100 meter free for four years. In 2008 they won gold in Beijing and in 2012 silver in London. In addition to being Olympic champions, the foursome also became world and European champions. Individually, Heemskerk also won several short and long track distances at European and World Championships.