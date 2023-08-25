“I will go full house on Thursday evening,” Femke Bol had promised. And full house she went: to the gold in the 400 meters hurdles, at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Bol reached the finish line in 51.70 seconds, far ahead of her opponents.

Anyone who only saw Bol’s face during the race might think she was on a bicycle. Relaxed, just like the fourteen paces she took between the hurdles in the first part of the race. The 23-year-old athlete adjusted her cadence to have more energy at the end.

After the finish, the joy followed: Bol is world champion for the first time and won the sixth Dutch gold medal at a world athletics championship.

‘Super Bonus’

“I have to say that I was a bit scared for the last thirty meters,” Bol told NOS afterwards. “I thought: okay Fem, keep your shape, keep walking well, it doesn’t matter if someone arrives, do your own thing.” That she only needed 51.70 seconds to finish? “A super bonus.”

The fall of Bol, last weekend in the 4 × 400 meter mixed relay, was a mental hurdle. “This medal also belongs to the relay team. They have supported me so much to recharge myself.”