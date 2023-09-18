With videoFemke Bol has taken the final victory in the Diamond League for the third time in a row. The world champion won the 400 meter hurdles at the Diamond League Final in Eugene, America. She did that in a time of 51.98 seconds.



September 17 2023

On August 24 in Budapest, Bol became world champion in the 400 meters hurdles in 51.70, her second best time ever. She ran her best time ever on July 23 at the Diamond League in London with a European record of 51.45 seconds.

Bol once again finished the Diamond League undefeated in the 400 meter hurdles. In Eugene, Bol was again well ahead of the American Shamier Little (53.45) and Rushell Clayton of Jamaica (53.56) with a strong final sprint. It is the same stage as at the World Championships in Budapest in August, where Bol won the world title in the 400 meters hurdles for the first time in her career.

The 23-year-old athlete from Amersfoort has been undefeated in the 400 meter hurdles in the Diamond League since August 2020. She won in Eugene for the nineteenth time in a row. Earlier this season she was already the best in the competitions in Florence, Oslo, Lausanne, London and Brussels.

Femke Bol. © Pro Shots / Johan Manders



Lieke Klaver third at 400 meters

Lieke Klaver finished third in the 400 meters. She only had to tolerate world champion Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic and Poland’s Natalia Kacmarek, the number two in the World Cup. Paulino won in 49.58 seconds. Klaver was slightly slower than Kacmarek (50.38) with 50.47.

Jorinde van Klinken had to settle for fourth place in the discus throw. The 23-year-old athlete reached 66.03 meters on her third attempt. The victory went to the American Valarie Allman in 68.66 meters. That was slightly further than her compatriot and world champion Laulauga Tausaga (68.36). Sandra Perkovic from Croatia came third with 66.85 meters.

Tasa Jiya finished eighth in the 200 meters in a time of 22.92 seconds. Victory went to Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson in 21.57. Canadian sprinter Andre de Grasse won the men’s 200 meters in 19.76.

Armand Duplantis breaks his own world record again

Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis in Sweden improved his own world record to a height of 6.23 meters at the final of the Diamond League in Eugene.

It is the seventh world record of the 23-year-old Swede, his first this year in the open air. Duplantis had already attempted four times this year at 6.23 meters, but without success. In Eugene, after a successful jump of 6.02 meters, he scored immediately on the first attempt.

In February, Duplantis had set his world record to 6.22 meters at an indoor competition in Clermont-Ferrand, France. With this he jumped one centimeter higher than at the World Athletics Championships in the same Eugene last year.

Gudaf Tsegay runs world record at 5000 meters

Ethiopian athlete Gudaf Tsegay has broken the world record for the 5000 meters of Kenyan Faith Kipyegon at the Diamond League Final in Eugene, USA. The Ethiopian came to 14:00.21, which was almost 5 seconds faster than Kipyegon’s top time.

The Kenyan had run her record three months ago in Paris: 14.05.20. The 26-year-old Tsegay, who had a personal record of 14.12.29, fell well below that. Kenyan Beatrice Chebet came second in a personal best of 14.05.92.

At the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Tsegay won the world title in the 10,000 meters after a fierce battle with Sifan Hassan, who crashed in the final meters. At last year’s World Championships in Eugene she won the 5000 meters.

Hassan, winner of silver in the 5000 meters at the World Athletics Championships, did not participate in Eugene.

