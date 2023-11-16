Femke Bol was named the best Dutch athlete of the year during the Athletics Union gala in Barneveld. She received the most votes from the public and the professional jury. The Amersfoort native was already named European athlete of the year 2023 in October and also has a chance to be chosen as the best athlete in the world in December. She is one of the five finalists in that global election.
Sports editorial
