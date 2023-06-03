Athlete Femke Bol has retained her undefeated status in the 400 meters hurdles in the Diamond League. De Amersfoortse won the race at the meeting in Florence in a time of 52.43 seconds. With that she remained four tenths above her Dutch record of 52.03. It is the best world annual performance.

In damp conditions – it had rained in the Tuscan city – Bol took off hard and walked away from the competition with long strides. The American Shamier Little finished second at an appropriate distance in 53.38. Her compatriot Anna Hall, who won the heptathlon in Götzis last weekend, finished third in 54.42.

Bol opened her season in Oordegem last Saturday with a time of 53.12. She is focusing on the World Championships in Budapest this summer and mainly wants to perfect her races. The three-time European champion focuses on making longer strides between the fences in the 400 meter hurdles. The aim is to finish the entire round with fourteen steps between the hurdles. See also NATO admits significant differences with Russia but appreciates dialogue

“A great result. The race met all my expectations”, said the 23-year-old from Amersfoort shortly after the race. It was her fourteenth win in a row in the 400 hurdles in the Diamond League. ,,I changed my rhythm between the hurdles; I make fewer passes and I am still very fast.”

FBK Games

Bol will be back in action on Sunday, at the FBK Games in Hengelo. There she runs the 400 meters flat, the part on which she broke the 41-year-old world indoor record in February with a time of 49.26 seconds. She repeated in Florence that her main goal for this year is the world title in the 400 hurdles. “I don’t have a World Cup gold yet and this year I have the chance,” said Bol, who won bronze at the Tokyo Games and silver at last year’s World Cup in Eugene.

Jorinde van Klinken finished sixth in the discus throw in Florence with a distance of 62.13. American Valarie Allman won with 65.96. See also 1971: The musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" premieres in New York - THIS IS MONEY