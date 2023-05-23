Athlete Femke Bol wants to set up a ‘nice race’ in the 400 meters at the upcoming FBK Games ‘in front of a large audience’. That said the Dutch top athlete in the run-up to the next edition of the athletics gala in Hengelo on June 4. ..I’m not at my peak yet, so I won’t run in the 48 seconds right away.”

Bol runs the distance she won gold at the European indoor championships in Istanbul last winter and stunted at the Dutch National Championships in Apeldoorn with a world record of 49.26. Her Dutch outdoor record is 49.44. The world record in the 400 meters dates from 1985 and is held by the German Marita Koch with 47.60.

“I don’t want to think about records at this stage. The season has yet to start and I had a minor physical setback a few weeks ago. It was something small in my hamstring, but I couldn’t train fully for a while,” said the athlete, who delivered a unique performance last summer by winning gold in the 400 meters, the 400 meters hurdles and the hurdles at the European Outdoor Championships in Munich. 4×400 meter relay to win. See also Mali: Attackers kill more than 130 civilians

The crowd in Hengelo is always fantastic and I want to give them a nice, fast race Femke Bol

,,The injury has recovered and I can go as fast as possible at the FBK Games without putting on the brakes”, Bol reassured. ,,I continue to find it special that there will soon be a lot of people in the stadium who will come especially for me. The crowd in Hengelo is always fantastic and I want to give them a nice, fast race.”

The Amersfoort woman runs her first game of the season two days earlier at the Diamond League in Florence. Bol will then compete in the 400 meter hurdles, the number she is aiming for the world title at the World Cup in Budapest this summer. “I will mainly focus on the 400 hurdles this season and not do a 400 flat very often. I have trained a lot on running fourteen steps between the hurdles, so I am very curious whether I will succeed in Florence in my first race.” See also Column | Are digital actors getting bored? How so? Does Bach get bored?

Listen to all episodes of our running and athletics podcast De Pacer here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our sports videos here